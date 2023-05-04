Ukraine’s international reserves reach record-breaking $35.9 bln — National Bank

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Ukraine's international reserves increased to $35.9 bln in April, reaching an 11-year high, the National Bank of Ukraine announced on Thursday.

"According to preliminary data, Ukraine's international reserves reached $35,943.2 mln as of May 1, 2023. This reserve volume is a record-breaking figure for the last 11 years (a higher figure was reported in August 2011). In April, reserves climbed by 13% due to inflows from international partners, despite the National Bank's continued reduction of net foreign exchange sales and the country's moderate foreign currency debt payments," the statement said.

The government's foreign currency accounts at the National Bank received $5.85 bln in April, including $2.7 bln from the new IMF expanded funding program, $1.65 bln from the EU, and $1.25 bln from the US through the World Bank trust fund.

The Ukrainian government paid $446 mln to service and repay the state debt, $282.7 mln of which was used for servicing and repaying foreign currency government bonds, $113.1 mln - to the World Bank, $107.4 mln - to the International Monetary Fund, as well as other international lenders. The National Bank sold $1.37 bln in foreign exchange and acquired $3.7 mln in reserves in April 2023.

Ukraine's state and state-guaranteed debt climbed by $3.9 bln in March, reaching $119.9 bln, while external debt accounted for 65.47% of total debt, or $78.51 bln, the Finance Ministry said.