Putin highlights positive news on Russia’s sovereign debt data

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed national macroeconomic indicators on Thursday with Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov.

Russia’s rate of inflation and sovereign debt data are better than in a number of other countries, the head of state pointed out.

"Our national debt-to-GDP ratio is [just] 14.9%. That is a good indicator," Putin noted. "[We have] 14.9% in Russia, [versus] 121.7% in the US, 90.9% in the eurozone, 66.5% in Germany, and 111.1% in France," he added.

The president touched upon the inflation rate separately. "I am looking at 3.5% [in Russia] in March, 7.4% in Germany, 6.9% in the eurozone overall, 5.7% in France, 5% in Germany, [and] in Brazil, it is higher than our rate," Putin said in summarizing the latest macroeconomic indicators.