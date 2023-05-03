Unemployment rate in Russia remains at 3.5% in March, statistics service says

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The unemployment rate in Russia in March 2023 remained at 3.5%, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"The unemployment rate of the population aged 15 years and higher amounted to 3.5% in March 2023 (without the seasonal adjustment)," the statistical service says.

Unemployed individuals amounted to 2.6 mln in March.

"In March 2023, the labor force aged 15 and higher was 75.6 million, including 73 million classified as employed and 2.6 million as unemployed, meeting ILO criteria (i.e. did not have a job or gainful employment, were looking for a job and were ready to start it in the surveyed week)," the statistics department notes.

Among the unemployed aged 15 years and higher, the proportion of women was 50.4%, the unemployment rate among women (3.6%) is higher than the unemployment rate among men (3.3%). Of the 2.6 million unemployed, 0.9 million are rural residents, 1.7 million are urban residents. The unemployment rate among rural residents (5.2%) exceeds the unemployment rate among urban residents (2.9%).

The average age of unemployed people in March 2023 was 38. Young people under 25 account for 18.9% of the unemployed, people aged 50 and higher - 21.8% and people with no work experience - for 24.9%.