Fish production in Russia on the rise in Q1 2023 — federal agency

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Fish production in Russia surged by 9% year on year in the first quarter of 2023 and reached 1.2 mln metric tons, the Federal Agency for Fisheries said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"According to flash data of the Russian statistical service, fish production output stood at 1.2 mln metric tons in January - March 2023, up 9% or 98,000 metric tons against the level in 2022. Over the same period (January - March 2023), total production of aquatic bioresources by all Russian users gained 12% and climbed to 1.4 mln metric tons," the agency reported.

Russia exported 482,000 metric tons of fish products in the reporting quarter.