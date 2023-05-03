Rosatom starts building third power generating unit of El Dabaa NPP

CAIRO, May 3. /TASS/. The first concrete pouring ceremony took place on Wednesday at the third power generating unit of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) under construction in Egypt, the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom told TASS.

"The start of building the third power generating unit of the El Dabaa NPP evidences that the project is gaining momentum. Activities at the first and the second power generating units kicked off last year. We make a one more important step today - [we] start the main phase of power generating unit No. 3 construction," said Alexander Korchagin, the Senior Vice President of Atomstroiexport, the engineering division of Rosatom.

Construction of the first two power generating units is on track. Four power generating units are intended to be built on the NPP site in Egypt in total.