Brent crude oil price down below $74 per barrel on London’s ICE first since March 24

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for July 2023 delivery fell below $74 per barrel on London's ICE on Wednesday for the first time since March 24, 2023, according to trading data.

As of 11:40 a.m. Moscow time the Brent price was down by 1.85% at $73.84 per barrel.

As of 11:45 a.m. the price of Brent oil slightly extended losses to 2.15% trading at $73.61, whereas the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for June 2023 delivery was down by 2.3% at $69.99 per barrel.