MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in July 2023 fell to $75 per barrel on the London-based ICE for the first time since March 27, according to market data.

Brent prices had lost 0.31% to $75 a barrel and continued falling to $74.88 per barrel, down 0.47%.

WTI futures with delivery in June 2023 dropped by 0.92% to $70.98 per barrel.