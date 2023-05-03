Foreign securities transactions declining at SPB Exchange

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Trading in foreign securities at the St. Petersburg-based SPB Exchange plummeted by 71.94% year on year and by 5.74% month on month as of the end of April 2023 to $2.5 bln, the exchange said on Wednesday.

The average daily trading amount gained 14.36% in monthly terms and totaled $0.13 bln in April 2023. Traders made 4.93 mln transactions in the reporting month.

Active accounts of investors surged by 26.72% to 169,940. Accounts having securities positions totaled 1.98 mln.

Transactions in April were made with 2,003 names of stocks, depositary receipts of multinational companies and securities of investment funds.