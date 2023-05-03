Russian stock indices switch to decline after rising at the opening of trading

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The trading on the Russian stock market began with the growth of the main indices but soon after that the indices switched to decline, according to the data of the Moscow Exchange.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX index grew by 0.19% to 2,585.4 points, the RTS index went up by 0.26% to 1,022.34 points.

As of 10:18 Moscow time, the MOEX index dropped by 0.81% to 2,559.62 points, the RTS index went down by 0.75% to 1,012.01 points.

The dollar-to-ruble exchange rate at the Moscow Exchange added 0.02%, reaching 79.63 rubles, the euro rate edged up by 0.06% to 87.82 rubles, the yuan rate lost 0.15% falling to 11.479 rubles.