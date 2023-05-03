Raspadskaya Mine resumes coal production after April fire — company

KEMEROVO, May 3. /TASS/. Raspadskaya, the largest coal mine in Russia, has restarted coal extraction in full scope after the fire outbreak in April, the press service of Raspadskaya Company told TASS on Wednesday.

"Raspadskaya Coal Company announces the restart of coal mining in full scope at the Raspadskaya Mine. All the technical and organizational measures required to resume operations were completed in the longwall, where the incident occurred earlier in April 2023," the company said.

The fire outbreak occurred in the mine on April 19; 271 miners were evacuated to the surface. Coal mining was suspended.