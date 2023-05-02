China’s Skywell to start crossover sales in Russia before end of June

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Skywell intends to launch sales of the HT-I hybrid crossover in Russia by the end of June 2023, the press service of the Chinese automaker said on Tuesday.

"The exclusive distributor of the Skywell car brands plans to present the hybrid midsize crossover HT-I in showrooms of official dealers within the two coming months. The maximal kilometer run of the car fully refueled and with battery charged will total 1,267 km," Skywell said.

Skywell entered the Russian market last year and started sales of the premium electric crossover Skywell ET5. The HT-i crossover will be available in three configurations: Comfort, Premium, and Luxury.