Passenger traffic of Russian airlines totals 26 mln since year’s start — Deputy Minister

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The passenger traffic of national airlines reached 25.9 million passengers since the beginning of the year and as of the end of April, Russia’s First Deputy Transport Minister Andrey Kostyuk said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"As of April 23, [the airlines] carried 25.9 million passengers, which is already 745,000 more than the annual plan for this period," he said.

Kostyuk recalled that the plan for passenger carriage at the end of the year is maintained at 101.2 million passengers.

"This year, our carriers are starting to more actively restore international traffic. Today, 15 airlines fly to 22 countries. This has become possible, in particular, due to the ongoing work on the deregistration of aircraft, now there are 186 of them, as well as the buyout of aircraft from foreign lessors," Kostyuk added.

He also added that now there is a significant interest of citizens in flights to Turkey. According to him, the number of flights this summer will increase by 50%, to 720 per week.

The growth of international flights will be supported, in particular, by an increase in the number of international airports - such a status was given to the airports of Norilsk, Izhevsk, Tobolsk.