UN chief, Turkey’s Erdogan discuss grain deal expansion on phone — Guterres’ office

UNITED NATIONS, April 29. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has discussed the extension and expansion of the grain deal with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the UN chief’s office said in a press release on Friday.

According to it, "the [UN] Secretary-General and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of the Republic of Turkey, spoke on the phone on Friday, 28 April. They exchanged views on how to guarantee the improvement, expansion and extension of the Black Sea Initiative and the improvement of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Russian Federation and the Secretariat of the United Nations on promoting Russian food products and fertilizers to the world markets.".