Number of North-South Corridor agreements to be inked at KazanForum — Russian Deputy PM

KAZAN, April 28. /TASS/. A range of supplemental agreements related to operation of the North-Sourh transport corridor will be signed on the sidelines of the KazanForum international economic forum to be held in Kazan on May 18-19, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told reporters after a meeting of the forum's organizing committee.

"We intend to sign a bunch of supplemental agreements, first of all on transport services. We have the North-South corridor, where we plan to reach Iran and India via Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and via Azerbaijan. We will ink several agreements in this sphere," the official said.