Bank of Russia anticipates gradual inflation pressure buildup — governor

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Central Bank currently anticipates the inflation pressure buildup until the end of this year, Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference on Friday.

"Our vision currently anticipates the gradual inflation pressure buildup until the end of the year," she said.

The Board of Directors of the Central Bank will continue assessing feasibility of increasing the key rate to stabilize inflation near the 4% target in 2024 and further, Nabiullina added.