Bank of Russia does not expect double-digit inflation this year

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Central Bank does not expect inflation to be double-digit in Russia this year, Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference on Friday.

"As regards the evolution of inflation in the second half of the year, proinflationary factors are indeed in place. We expect some acceleration of inflation growth in stable components - they are slightly less than 4% now. Still, we do not expect double-digit [inflation] figures.

The Central Bank lowered the annual inflation outlook for Russia to 4.5-6.5% in 2023 in its updated midterm forecast.