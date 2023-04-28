French official sees no obstacles to working with Russia on Hungary’s Paks-2 nuclear plant

PARIS, April 28. /TASS/. France can take part in joint projects with Russia in those industries unaffected by anti-Russian sanctions, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, French minister for energy transition, said on Friday on air in a Radio J broadcast.

"We do not currently have sanctions in Europe against the gas and nuclear sectors. Sanctions have been imposed only on oil," the minister said, answering a question about France’s potential role in the project to build Hungary’s Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP). "Everything that does not fall under the purview of restrictive measures may continue to be implemented in the minimal regime," she noted.

France’s leading Le Monde daily newspaper reported on Thursday that France supports the Paks-2 NPP construction project in Hungary, which is being carried out with the participation of Russia, citing a source close to Pannier-Runacher.