Hainan to take part in China's rubber plant project in Vietnam

HAIKOU /China/, April 28. /TASS/. South China's Hainan province will assist in a scientific and production project for the cultivation of China's high-quality rubber seedlings in Vietnam. This was reported by China News Service.

According to the report, the cooperation will be based on an agreement that was signed this week in the Hainan administrative center of Haikou between the Rubber Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agriculture and a partner scientific organization in North Vietnam that studies agrarian issues.

The goal of the project is to try to adapt China's variety of Hevea to the new conditions and grow quality viable plants that would allow the establishment of large-scale rubber plantations. At the same time, scientists from the two countries will analyze the efficiency of the seedlings delivered from China and compare them with their Vietnamese relatives, which are resistant to adverse weather conditions such as storm winds.

A total of 1,000 seedlings from China are to be sent to Vietnam. After the agreements were concluded, the Rubber Research Institute started training the Vietnamese colleagues by familiarizing them with the specifics of the Chinese variety breeding. Particular attention will be paid to technical difficulties that may have a negative impact on the adaptation of the Hevea.

A total of 1,000 seedlings from China are to be sent to Vietnam. After the agreements were concluded, the Rubber Research Institute started training the Vietnamese colleagues by familiarizing them with the specifics of the Chinese variety breeding. Particular attention will be paid to technical difficulties that may have a negative impact on Hevea's adaptation.

Hainan is important for the development of agriculture in China. There are several modern laboratories on the island whose staff has extensive experience in breeding. Due to the favorable weather and climate that allow plants to be grown all year round, the province plays a key role in Chinese seed production; every year the country's leading specialists come there to conduct experiments and exchange experience. Other countries with which China's southernmost region maintains close research contacts also show interest in these projects.