Inflation in Russia will consolidate at target level of 4% only in 2024 — regulator

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia will consolidate at the target level of 4% only in 2024, head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said at a press conference following a meeting of the board of directors of the regulator.

"According to our forecast, inflation will consolidate at the target level (of 4% - TASS) only next year," she said.

Nabiullina reiterated that at the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the regulator may find it necessary to raise the key rate the regulator sees signs of accelerating inflation.

According to her, as a threat the regulator considers such an acceleration of inflation, which can prevent the achievement of the goal of 4% by 2024.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian Central Bank kept the key rate at 7.5% per annum for the fifth consecutive time, noting that it would consider the necessity of key rate hike to stabilize inflation at the targeted level of 4% at its forthcoming meetings.