OMV head says company currently receives 100% of contracted gas volumes from Gazprom

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Austria’s OMV currently receives 100% of contracted gas volumes from Gazprom, Chief Executive Alfred Stern told a press conference on Friday.

"Currently Gazprom delivers 100% of the contracted volumes. At the end of January this changed significantly. Before the end of January 2023 there was a case that we had very volatile supplies," he said.

OMV no longer purchases Russian oil due to the EU’s sanctions, whereas Russian gas is not subject to any restrictions, which is why the company will continue buying it under the contract, the chief executive added.

"Russian gas is not subject to any legal restrictions and we have an existing gas supply contract. As long as Gazprom delivers, we obliged to take the gas," Stern said.

OMV said in early February that it did not receive gas from Gazprom under the contract for Germany, while contracted supplies to Austria had high fluctuations.