Rosatom using cutting-edge technologies in Akkuyu plant construction — Putin

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Rosatom, the state-run Russian nuclear corporation, is using advanced engineering solutions when building the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the ceremony of fuel delivery to the plant.

"Rosatom as the recognized leader in the civilian nuclear industry is using the cutting-edge solutions and technologies when building the [Akkuyu] NPP," the head of state said. These technologies and solutions rest on "the strictest standards" of safety, sanitary and environment protection requirements, Putin noted.

"Construction of the plant and its preparation for operation are implemented at the same time with strict compliance with rules and recommendations of IAEA," the President stressed.