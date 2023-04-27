Final stage of construction at Akkuyu NPP can proceed now that fuel delivered — expert

MERSIN, April 27. /TASS/. The delivery of fuel to Turkey’s first nuclear power plant (NPP) Akkuyu makes it possible to proceed to the last phase of construction, director of the energy development fund Sergey Pikin told TASS.

"Fuel delivery is an important milestone in building the nuclear power plant, since after this, it is possible to start the closing phase - the startup of the power generating unit. Implementation of the Akkuyu NPP project means that cooperation between Russia and Turkey in the nuclear technologies sphere will continue for the next hundred years," the expert said.