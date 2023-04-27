Akkuyu NPP to strengthen Turkey's energy security — WNA chief

MERSIN, April 27. /TASS/. The Akkuyu nuclear power plant will strengthen energy security of Turkey, Director General of the World Nuclear Association (WNA) Sama Bilbao y Leon said.

"Akkuyu will be key in helping Turkey reach net zero emission targets and will strengthen energy security in Turkey," the Director General noted, cited by the press center of the Russian nuclear power industry.

"With the global nuclear community committed to delivering new nuclear power plants at the speed and the scale required, the Akkuyu power plant is a powerful symbol of this shared commitment," she said. "The completion of this first unit in about 5 years is a testament to international collaboration and demonstrates that we as an industry can build nuclear reactors efficiently," Bilbao y Leon added.