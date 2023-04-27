Slight decline in oil refining in Russia is due to refinery repairs, says Deputy PM

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The current decline in oil refining in Russia is due to refinery repairs, but the domestic market receives sufficient volume of oil products, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday.

"Some of our refineries have stopped for repairs, maybe for this reason there is a slight decrease in refining production. But, in general, this does not affect the supply of the domestic market, we have enough oil products," he said.

According to the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat), from April 17 to April 23, 2023, diesel production in Russia decreased by 4.4% compared to the previous week, to 1.678 mln tons. Gasoline production decreased by 3.7%, to 808,000 tons. Diesel fuel is one of the main export goods of Russia, it was supplied mainly to European countries, while gasoline is consumed mostly domestically.

The embargo on Russian oil supplies to the EU became effective from December 5, although it does not cover oil delivered via the Druzhba oil pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic so far. The ban on petroleum products import from Russia will be in effect from February 5, 2023.