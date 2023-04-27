Industrial sector accounts for about 25% of cyberattacks in Russia, CIS countries in 2022

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Industrial sector accounted for almost 25% of cyberattacks in Russia and CIS countries in 2022, whereas the mean time to detect a cyberattack increased by 6% compared with previous years, according to an analytical report by Kaspersky Lab obtained by TASS.

"In 2022, among the most attacked sectors in Russia and the CIS were industry (24%), financial organizations (20%), IT companies (17%), transport (14%) and media (12%)," according to the report based on data provided by the service on round-the-clock monitoring and response to revealed incidents.

Overall, the media sector demonstrated the highest cyberattacks activity, the report said, adding that in this sector incidents of high severity level were detected, with targeted attacks revealed in more than one third of cases.

The mean time to detect an incident of high severity level amounted to 43.8 minutes, which is 6% higher compared with previous years, according to the report.