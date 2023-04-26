Coal production in Russia down 2.5% in Q1 2023 — statistics

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russia’s coal production in January - March 2023 lost 2.5% in annual terms and totaled 107 mln metric tons, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

Hard coal production contracted by 6.2% to 81.8 mln metric tons in the reporting month. Production fell for anthracite by 10.6% to 6.1 mln metric tons, for coking coal by 1.3% to 24.9 mln metric tons, but surged for brown coal by 11.8% to 24.8 mln metric tons. Production of other coal grades lost 7.9% to 50.8 mln metric tons.

Coal production in March 2023 plunged by 2.8% year on year to 36.5 mln metric tons.