Gas production in Russia falling in Q1 — statistics

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russia reduced gas production by 14.1% year on year in the first quarter of 2023 to 149 bln cubic meters, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

Natural gas production in March lost 15.3% in annual terms to 49.8 bln cubic meters.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) production totaled eight mln metric tons in the reporting quarter, down 7.2% against the like quarter of the last year. LNG production in March fell by 2.8% year on year to 2.9 mln metric tons.

Associated petroleum gas production edged down by 1.3% to 26.4 bln cubic meters in January - March of this year.