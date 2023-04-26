Bank of Russia to keep key rate at forthcoming meeting — experts

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Experts questioned by TASS believe the Bank of Russia will keep the key rate at the forthcoming Board meeting on Friday.

The Central Bank is expected to maintain the key rate at the level of 7.5% per annum for the fifth time in succession, experts say. The regulator will also keep the signal regarding the potential toughening of the monetary policy because proinflationary factors intensified since the last meeting.

Among them are remaining risks of budget deficit expansion, ruble rate weakening and the rise in salaries due to the shortage on the labor market.