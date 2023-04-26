Russia able to localize wind turbine production in 2-3 years — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russia will be able to localize the production of equipment for wind energy within 24-36 months, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"It is a bit more challenging for wind generation; the level of localization here is still rather low. In 2022, we faced the exit of foreign companies which were engaged in the production and localization of wind farms here. Still, I do not think this is a problem. We clearly understand that we are able to complete substitution within 2-3 years and we will proceed with implementing projects related to renewable energy sources," Novak said.

The share of renewables in the Russian energy balance is 1-2% now and it could reach 10% by 2035, the official noted.

Regarding solar panels, Russian companies have learned to localize and produce them using domestic technologies. Panels are supplied not merely to the domestic market but to overseas markets also, Novak informed.

"We have very big and quite ambitious plans. Of course, they are much smaller as a percentage than in Europe or China, but for our sector, which is already doing it in-house, for our industry, this is the volume that is sufficient and efficient," he concluded.