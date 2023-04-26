Putin to take part in fuel delivery ceremony to Akkuyu NPP via videolink — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take part in the ceremony to mark the delivery of nuclear fuel to Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant remotely via a videolink, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Yes, he plans to do so, it will be remotely via a videolink," the spokesman told reporters, commenting on Putin’s participation in the ceremony.

On April 27, a ceremony marking the delivery of the first batch of nuclear fuel for the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant’s first unit is slated to take place in Mersin on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast.

The Akkuyu NPP is Turkey’s first nuclear power plant. The project is being implemented under the intergovernmental agreement signed by Russia and Turkey in 2010. The power plant includes four Russian-designed VVER generation 3+ reactors. Each reactor’s power output will be 1,200 MWt. Once commissioned and brought to full capacity, the NPP will produce about 35 billion kWh every year. The plant is designed to provide up to 10% of Turkey’s electricity needs.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin reported that president Recep Tayyip Erdogan planned to hold talks via telephone with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, before a ceremony to mark the delivery of nuclear fuel to Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant.