Avtovaz to produce new family of X-Cross cars in St. Petersburg

TASHKENT, April 25. /TASS/. The new family of cars that Avtovaz plans to produce at Nissan’s former plant in St. Petersburg, will be named X-Cross, the company’s President Maxim Sokolov told reporters on the sidelines of the Innoprom international industrial exhibition on Tuesday.

"Yes, we have already decided on X-Cross," he said when asked about the name of the family.

Earlier, Sokolov said that Avtovaz had sped up preparations for the start of production at the St. Petersburg facility, adding that the company planned to start producing Lada-branded cars there in May-June 2023.

In February Avtovaz announced the closure of the deal to acquire the former Nissan plant in St. Petersburg (Nissan Manufacturing RUS LLC) that passed into Russia’s ownership earlier, for 1 euro. The plan is to produce up to 10,000 cars at the facility in 2023. All in all, Avtovaz intends to produce over 400,000 cars this year.