Russian stocks close in the red on Tuesday

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the red on Tuesday as the MOEX Index lost 0.33% to 2,626.86 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 0.69% to 1,013.87 points.

The dollar exchange rate rose by 0.35% by the end of the day to 81.61 rubles, the euro decreased by 0.25% to 89.5 rubles, while the yuan went down by 0.13% to 11.757 rubles.

BCS Investment World projects the MOEX Index at 2,620-2,635 points for April 26, while the dollar exchange rate - at 81.3-81.6 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Index to hover in the range of 2,550-2,650 points on Wednesday. The dollar/ruble pair is projected to move within the 80-82 rubles corridor, the euro/ruble pair - in the 89-91 rubles corridor, while the yuan-ruble pair - in the 11.7-12 rubles range, the company suggests.