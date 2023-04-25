Trade turnover between Russia, Central Asia countries saw rise in 2022

TASHKENT, April 25. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Central Asian nations gained 15% in year-on-year terms as at the end of 2022 to total over $42 bln, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said on Tuesday at the Innoprom. Central Asia trade show in the capital of Uzbekistan.

"Central Asia holds leading positions in this area. I can cite an example in figures: growth over the last year against the prior year of 2021 was up 15%; [as regards] the trade turnover for Central Asian countries, we are already above $42 bln," Manturov said.