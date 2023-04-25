Russia to respond tit-for-tat to West’s confiscation of frozen assets — Security Council

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia will act according to the "an eye for an eye" principle if its frozen assets are confiscated, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"They [the West - TASS] will not achieve anything with these confiscations and they understand this very well and that is why they are dragging their feet in making decisions. But if they do decide to confiscate, including state property which is currently seized, including, naturally, state currency reserves - reserves of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation - I am confident we will not hesitate with tit-for-tat measures within the framework of our civil legislation and international law. There is no other way of thinking here; one should act under ‘an eye for an eye’ principle," Medvedev said.

The confiscation of Russian assets from individuals and companies is an unlawful act, "a theft which can not be supported by any legal basis," the official noted.

"These sanctions, no matter what we are told, target specific Russian nationals. Not political leaders or the business elite but ordinary Russian citizens. How else can we call a situation when people are denied visas or their money is being frozen. This is an economic war waged against every Russian national and not against the elite," Medvedev said. The official did not rule out a potential lawsuit against antagonists, including in international institutions.