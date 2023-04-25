Annual inflation in Russia about 2.5% in late April — presidential aide

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia stands at about 2.5% as of late April, presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin said at the Znanie (Knowledge) educational marathon.

"Salaries are growing proactively; inflation remains low. The inflation level is about 2.5% as of late April. Lending by banks continues. It does not lead to inflation risks now, while supporting at the same time consumer demand, real estate demand, and corporate lending," Oreshkin noted.

Annual inflation in Russia slowed down to 2.82% as of April 17, the Ministry of Economic Development said last week.