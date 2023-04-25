Kazakhstan, Russia tripled joint projects over year — minister

TASHKENT, April 25. /TASS/. Kazakh and Russia increased the number of joint projects threefold to 150 over the last year, Industry and Infrastructural Development Minister of Kazakhstan Marat Karabaev said on Tuesday.

"We have about 150 cooperation projects of different levels with Russia, down to small and medium enterprises. This figure surged threefold over the year," the minister said at the plenary session of the Innoprom. Central Asia fair underway in Uzbekistan.

The minister expressed satisfaction that projects in transport, logistics and agricultural spheres have become proactively implemented lately. "The same is true as regards Uzbekistan," Karabaev said.