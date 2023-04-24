Average European paying more for products due to anti-Russian sanctions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The average European consumer now spends almost 10% more at the store because of the anti-Russian sanctions introduced by Western nations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Those sanctions applied by European nations against Russia are "a double-edged sword" and hurt them also, Peskov noted.

"In other words, every European, every German now spends almost 10% more money at the store every day. Here, they are paying for it [for sanctions introduced against Russia - TASS], so let their governments explain to them why they have to pay an extra ten euros out of every hundred," the Kremlin Spokesman added.