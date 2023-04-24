West’s plots to do away with Russia will remain in place — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Sanctions against Russia would be lifted but new ones would be introduced in lieu of them later on, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Sanctions in respect of other will be lifted; new sanctions will be introduced in their place. They could be smaller in numbers but the plot and aspirations of the collective West, particularly Anglo-Saxons - the United Kingdom and the US [will remain the same]," Peskov said.

"Plots to suppress Russia, the plot of eventually doing away with Russia - these plots will not go away and they will always remain in place," he added.