Venture businessmen should have 'right to risk' — senior government official

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Venture businessmen must have "the right to risk" if the deliverable is not achieved, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Andrey Belousov said on Monday.

"There are two systemic problems we have not tackled up to now. Firstly, this is the implementation of ‘the right to risk.’ A venture businessman, an investor can be, pardon the expression, ‘sent to jail’ until now because budget funds were spent and the deliverable was not achieved, while this occurs pretty often. We will not obtain any breakthrough, any shift in our indicators [until we solve this]. In other words, risks of administrative and criminal prosecution of fair investors should be eliminated in practice when failing to achieve goals of objectives and development, which is not infrequent to occur," the official said.

There is also the need of creating instruments for growth of market liquidity of intellectual property rights and the institute of lending against the intellectual property pledge, the first deputy prime minister noted.

"We do not actually have the institute of appraisal of intellectual property rights. The Bank of Russia tells us absolutely fairly: we will set maximal risks until you learn how to appraise. Further, individuals having intellectual property rights cannot either capitalize them or produce an added value from them," Belousov added.