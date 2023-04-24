Russian Deputy PM reveals how much funding national project 'Healthcare' will receive

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Funding for Russia’s national project in 2023, entitled "Healthcare," will be almost 312 bln rubles ($3.8 bln), Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at an extended meeting of the Health Ministry’s collegium on Monday.

"The national project ‘Healthcare’ today brings together a fairly wide range of areas. In terms of the number of issues, in terms of attention to each part of the project, it is unlike any other project. Hence the complexity, hence the responsibility and maybe the failure to meet the goals you set for yourself. However, the importance of monitoring indicators and their execution is key. Almost 312 bln rubles will be allocated for the implementation of the national project 'Healthcare' in 2023," she said.