NAMI to present new version of hydrogen-fueled Aurus Senat in UAE in late 2023

TASHKENT, April 24. /TASS/. FSUE NAMI, the State Research Center of the Russian Federation, plans to present the new hydrogen-fueled version of Aurus Senat with an increased driving distance at an international climate summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the end of 2023, NAMI CEO Fyodor Nazarov told TASS on the sidelines of the Innoprom international industrial exhibition in Tashkent.

"We keep addressing it. We will probably present the hydrogen-fueled version of Senat at an international environmental summit in the Emirates planned at the end of the year," he said.

Hydrogen-fueled Aurus was presented at Innoprom in July 2022.

It was reported in late May 2021 that NAMI had developed hydrogen-fueled Aurus Senat. The car was presented at the ceremony of the model’s serial production launch.