South Korea to expand export restrictions on Russia, Belarus

SEOUL, April 24. /TASS/. The Republic of Korea will expand the scope of its export controls over items in its trade with Russia and Belarus starting on April 28, the country’s Trade, Industry and Energy Ministry said on Monday.

Government authorization will now be needed for the export of 798 non-strategic goods that can be used for military purposes, the ministry explained. These include semiconductors, as well as items for uses in the chemical, steelmaking and car industries and for quantum computers. The ministry plans to monitor the implementation of the decision so that goods from the expanded list do not get to Russia or Belarus via third countries.

In February, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed disappointment with Seoul’s decision to expand its anti-Russian trade sanctions. Back then, the list of products subjected to export controls was expanded by 741 items, including heat exchangers, and oil and gas refining equipment.