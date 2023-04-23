Russian government to allocate funds for transport infrastructure

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Russian government will additionally allocate over 60.5 bln rubles ($742.8 mln) for construction of social institutions and transport infrastructure facilities in regions, the Cabinet said on its website.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree to that effect. "More than 60.5 bln rubles will be additionally allocated for construction, renovation and capital repair of medical, educational and cultural institutions, and transport infrastructure facilities," the Cabinet informed.

Funding will make it possible to complete activities at federal and regional facilities and will be used in particular for construction and renovation of Baikal, Lena, Kolyma and Caucasus motorways’ sections.