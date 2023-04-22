Russian Cabinet to support modular hotels construction — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Russian government will allocate up to eight billion rubles ($98.2 mln) to regions for construction of modular hotels in 2023-2024, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said during the working trip to Kalmykia.

"In 2023-2024, the Russian government will allocate up to eight billion rubles to regions for these goals, including new territories. This will enable creating the base to form the high quality and affordable tourist environment," Chernyshenko said, cited by the Cabinet on its website.