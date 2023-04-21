Russian Cabinet wants to go digital in trade with Asia-Pacific nations

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin suggested discussing a bill pertaining to simplifying cross-border paperless trading procedures in the Asia-Pacific Region at a Cabinet meeting on Friday.

"Our country is proactively exploring this area; the President reiterated the need to expand opportunities for citizens to work with documents electronically in order to make things easier and reduce paperwork," Mishustin said.

Such interaction is being established among member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Prime Minister noted. "The framework agreement enables participating countries to mutually recognize trading documents and data in its digital format, be it export or import or transit of goods. This materially improves the transparency of foreign trade deals and supports our businessmen working in the East," he said.

The emergence of such solutions will make it possible to reduce trading costs by almost a quarter, Mishustin said, citing UN estimates. "Eleven countries are participating in this process. Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Iran, China, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Philippines among others. It is important to support efficient collaboration, expedite cargo traffic and at the same time strengthen control over cross-border operations," he added.