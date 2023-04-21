G7 not discussing total ban on export to Russia so far — EU official

BRUSSELS, April 21. /TASS/. Member-states of the Group of Seven (G7) have not yet discussed a total ban on goods exports to Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine, a high ranking EU official told reporters on Friday.

"I was there and I can say there was no discussion on the total export ban. This is an idea going around for some time but it was not discussed at the G7 ministerial meeting in Japan," the official said.

Foreign ministers of EU member-states will discuss sanctions against those allegedly "undermining the Moldovan government" at their scheduled meeting on April 24, the official added.