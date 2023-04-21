Revenue from mineral production in Russia surpasses plan by 162% in 2022 — minister

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Extraction of mineral resources in Russia surpassed the planned figures by 162% in 2022, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov said on Friday.

"Last year subsoil users managed to cope with difficulties and meet all key targets. The plan on mineral production revenues was surpassed by 162%," he said.

In 2023, Russia’s geological exploration is also expected to post positive results, with replacement of hydrocarbon reserves maintained at last year’s level, the minister added.