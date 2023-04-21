Sberbank CEO says bank’s windfall tax to total around $123 mln

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Sberbank’s windfall tax to the federal budget may total around 10 bln rubles ($123 mln), Chief Executive Officer Herman Gref told a press conference on Friday, adding that the lender plans to pay it ahead of schedule.

"As for the windfall tax, it is not connected with payment of dividends. It is possible to pay the tax ahead of schedule, and in this case, if the legislation remains as it has been submitted, our payment will total around 10 bln rubles. I think that we will take the opportunity of paying ahead of schedule provided for in the law, thus reducing the payment amount," he said.

Earlier, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the Finance Ministry was working on amendments to tax legislation that would allow large businesses to make a contribution to the budget, noting that big business could support social and infrastructure spending with this contribution. Such a measure is expected to attract about 300 billion rubles ($3.6 bln), he said.