Russian stocks mixed on Friday

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Friday trading opened, after which the RTS Index moved to the negative territory, according to Moscow Exchange trading data.

As trading opened at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time the MOEX Index rose by 0.12% to 2,640.99 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was almost flat at 1,018.59 points.

As of 10:20 a.m., the MOEX slightly extended gains to 0.2% trading at 2,643.21 points, while the RTS was down by 0.02% at 1,018.44 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.21% during FX trading on Moscow Exchange at 81.73 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was up by 0.03% at 89.56 rubles.