China’s oil imports from Russia up 32.7% in Q1 to 25.2 mln tons — customs

BEIJING, April 21. /TASS/. Russian crude oil supplies to China rose by 32.7% in January-March 2023 year-on-year to over 25.2 mln tons, the General Administration of Customs of China reported on Friday.

Russia still ranked first among the leading oil suppliers to the People’s Republic of China as Russian crude deliveries gained 8% in value terms year-on-year to $13.65 bln, according to figures released. Russia was followed by Saudi Arabia in terms of supply volumes to China, which sold 22.8 mln tons of oil worth $13.89 bln to the republic (up by 6.3% and by 1.1% year-on-year, respectively), Iraq (around 15.7 mln tons worth $9.07 bln), the United Arab Emirates (roughly 10.3 mln tons worth $6.62 bln) and Brazil (9.9 mln tons worth $5.97 bln), according to the service.

In March, Russian oil supplies to China increased by 25% month-on-month in physical terms to 9.6 mln tons, and by around 23% in money terms to $5.09 bln.

In 2022, China’s imports of Russian oil grew by 8.2% to 86.2 mln tons in physical terms, and by around 43.9% to $58.37 bln in value terms, according to the Chinese customs.